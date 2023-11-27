Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Given New C$21.50 Price Target at Paradigm Capital

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Paradigm Capital from C$24.00 to C$21.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Paradigm Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 78.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cormark reduced their target price on Martinrea International from C$21.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. CIBC reduced their target price on Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$14.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Martinrea International from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.59.

Get Martinrea International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MRE

Martinrea International Stock Down 0.7 %

Insider Activity

MRE traded down C$0.08 on Monday, reaching C$12.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,884. The stock has a market cap of C$954.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.21. Martinrea International has a 1 year low of C$10.29 and a 1 year high of C$15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$12.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.85.

In related news, Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$12.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$89,700.10. Corporate insiders own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

Martinrea International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.