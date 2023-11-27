Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Given New C$21.50 Price Target at Paradigm Capital

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Paradigm Capital from C$24.00 to C$21.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Paradigm Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 78.72% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cormark reduced their target price on Martinrea International from C$21.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. CIBC reduced their target price on Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$14.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Martinrea International from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.59.
In related news, Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$12.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$89,700.10. Corporate insiders own 14.78% of the company’s stock.
Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.
