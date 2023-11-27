Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Position Boosted by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,902 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 31.1% during the second quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 0.7% during the second quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,707,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 5.9% during the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 12.9% during the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 5.8% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.12, for a total transaction of $49,083,337.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,795,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,151,840,406.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 530,100 shares of company stock valued at $204,704,311 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $450.09.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $2.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $409.88. The stock had a trading volume of 330,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,634,155. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $336.43 and a 52 week high of $418.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $394.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $392.61.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.86%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

