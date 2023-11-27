MBL Wealth LLC Buys 6,696 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

MBL Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 225,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,696 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of MBL Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $21,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% in the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.21. 3,298,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,036,707. The stock has a market cap of $67.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.78. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $108.24.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- BellRing Brands gets pumped on the Ozempic weight-loss trend
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Is Microsoft the NVIDIA Killer?
- Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Livent set to dig out of a hole
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.