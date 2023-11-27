MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Trading Up 2.9%

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1,585.00 and last traded at $1,580.45. Approximately 67,193 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 480,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,535.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MELI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,910.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. New Street Research raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,575.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,643.21.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,307.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,276.15. The company has a market cap of $79.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 44.56% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 30.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.0% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.5% in the third quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.9% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

