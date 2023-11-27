Meritage Group LP Buys Shares of 486,706 Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Meritage Group LP bought a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 486,706 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $116,809,000. Danaher comprises approximately 3.3% of Meritage Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AXS Investments LLC increased its position in Danaher by 1.4% in the second quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its position in Danaher by 2.4% in the second quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in Danaher by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in Danaher by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 12,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,019,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. TheStreet lowered Danaher from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.73.

Danaher Trading Down 0.7 %

DHR traded down $1.64 on Monday, reaching $219.77. 695,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,932,796. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $281.54. The company has a market cap of $162.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.