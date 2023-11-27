Meritage Group LP Makes New $233.27 Million Investment in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Meritage Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,140,017 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $233,270,000. Union Pacific makes up approximately 6.5% of Meritage Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Meritage Group LP owned 0.19% of Union Pacific at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 104,263.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 341,697,058 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $69,918,052,000 after acquiring an additional 341,369,646 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 90,390.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,836,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,682,419 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 14.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,345,897 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,730,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,189 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,429,882 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,333,184,000 after purchasing an additional 265,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,400,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,891,819,000 after purchasing an additional 864,127 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $223.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.96.

In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock traded down $3.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $220.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 675,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,807,569. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $240.48. The stock has a market cap of $134.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.85.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

