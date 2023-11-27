Meritage Group LP Makes New $295,000 Investment in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Meritage Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000. Northern Trust comprises 0.0% of Meritage Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,901,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Northern Trust by 1,290.1% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,100,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $97,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,344 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,108,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $450,221,000 after buying an additional 772,279 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,460,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $921,914,000 after buying an additional 731,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $178,287,000 after acquiring an additional 689,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRS stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.05. 190,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,929. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $62.44 and a 52 week high of $100.25. The stock has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.25 and its 200-day moving average is $73.08.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.01). Northern Trust had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.93%.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Northern Trust from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.55.

In related news, EVP Susan Cohen Levy purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.41 per share, with a total value of $322,050.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,184.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Susan Cohen Levy acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.41 per share, for a total transaction of $322,050.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,184.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael O’grady purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,302,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,307,612.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 26,356 shares of company stock valued at $1,711,872. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

