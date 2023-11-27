Meritage Group LP Makes New Investment in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Meritage Group LP purchased a new position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000. CDW makes up approximately 0.0% of Meritage Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,723,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,812,692,000 after purchasing an additional 196,216 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in CDW by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,062,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,117 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CDW by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,281,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,029,263,000 after acquiring an additional 156,066 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its holdings in CDW by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 3,352,546 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $615,192,000 after acquiring an additional 203,008 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CDW by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,953,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $540,574,000 after acquiring an additional 72,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

CDW Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CDW stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $216.00. 223,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,057. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $160.66 and a 12 month high of $219.71. The company has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.17.

CDW Increases Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.16. CDW had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 78.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. CDW’s payout ratio is 30.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on CDW in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CDW from $230.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.20.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

