Meritage Group LP Purchases Shares of 585 MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Meritage Group LP bought a new position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 585 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSCI. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 657.1% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 153.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 214.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MSCI traded down $1.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $526.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,441. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion, a PE ratio of 44.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $507.98 and a 200 day moving average of $505.20. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $450.00 and a one year high of $572.50.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $625.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.67 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 97.86% and a net margin of 39.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $554.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Argus initiated coverage on MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $610.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $650.00 to $554.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $563.86.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

