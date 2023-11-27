Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by ICONIQ Capital LLC

ICONIQ Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 51.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 85,996 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 92,626 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 0.4% of ICONIQ Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. ICONIQ Capital LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $24,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in META. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $223,212,667,000 after acquiring an additional 777,029,902 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $1,796,633,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $1,731,491,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on META. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.53.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $339.11. 5,750,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,942,564. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.38 and a twelve month high of $342.92. The company has a market capitalization of $871.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total transaction of $8,699,595.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total value of $199,291.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,407,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 260,448 shares of company stock valued at $85,013,020. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.