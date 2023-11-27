MetaMUI Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges (MMUI)

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. One MetaMUI coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000286 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MetaMUI has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. MetaMUI has a total market capitalization of $51.05 million and $94,166.08 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MetaMUI Coin Profile

MetaMUI was first traded on January 3rd, 2021. MetaMUI’s official message board is sovereignwallet.medium.com. The official website for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.network. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securities

This report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.

[Telegram](https://t.me/muicommunity)[Medium](https://sovereignwallet.medium.com/)

[Whitepaper](https://sovereignwallet-network.github.io/whitepaper/MetaMUI-Blockchain-White-Paper.pdf)”

MetaMUI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMUI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetaMUI using one of the exchanges listed above.

