Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Milestone Scientific Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of Milestone Scientific stock opened at $0.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.29 million, a P/E ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.28. Milestone Scientific has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $1.35.
Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.06 million for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 82.04% and a negative net margin of 71.00%.
Institutional Trading of Milestone Scientific
About Milestone Scientific
Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical.
