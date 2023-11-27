Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Milestone Scientific Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Milestone Scientific stock opened at $0.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.29 million, a P/E ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.28. Milestone Scientific has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $1.35.

Get Milestone Scientific alerts:

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.06 million for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 82.04% and a negative net margin of 71.00%.

Institutional Trading of Milestone Scientific

About Milestone Scientific

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Milestone Scientific by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 413,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 47,777 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Milestone Scientific by 599.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 156,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 134,073 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Milestone Scientific by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 15,103 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Milestone Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Milestone Scientific by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 95,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 9,272 shares during the period. 5.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.