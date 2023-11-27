Moonbeam 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $20.56 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. In the last week, Moonbeam has traded 15.9% higher against the dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000774 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonbeam has a market cap of $229.75 million and approximately $20.56 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00055926 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00026008 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00012408 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004834 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005001 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,094,697,772 coins and its circulating supply is 790,879,944 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

