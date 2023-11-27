Moonbeam Price Tops $0.27 (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 27th. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000722 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $211.62 million and $19.01 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00055080 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00024733 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00011936 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004780 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002057 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,094,769,377 coins and its circulating supply is 790,940,496 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

