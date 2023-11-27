Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $277.19

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $277.19 and last traded at $276.69, with a volume of 20629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $276.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on MORN. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morningstar in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Morningstar Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 167.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $247.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.08.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $515.50 million for the quarter.

Morningstar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Morningstar news, Director Robin Diamonte sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $107,564.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,710.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robin Diamonte sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $107,564.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,710.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.22, for a total transaction of $2,680,096.68. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,517,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,709,147,526.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,371 shares of company stock valued at $32,064,905. 39.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Morningstar

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Morningstar in the first quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 7,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 60.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Morningstar in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

Featured Stories

