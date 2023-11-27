Motorpoint Group’s (MOTR) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Motorpoint Group Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of LON MOTR opened at GBX 77.40 ($0.97) on Thursday. Motorpoint Group has a one year low of GBX 70.80 ($0.89) and a one year high of GBX 164.50 ($2.06). The firm has a market capitalization of £69.81 million, a PE ratio of -7,740.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 426.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 82.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 97.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Motorpoint Group news, insider Mark Carpenter sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.04), for a total transaction of £8,300 ($10,384.09). Corporate insiders own 19.73% of the company’s stock.

About Motorpoint Group

Motorpoint Group Plc operates as independent omnichannel vehicle retailer in the United Kingdom. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company also offers new cars that are under four years old or have completed less than 30,000 miles; and range of commercial vehicles under the Motorpoint brand.

