My DeFi Pet (DPET) Trading Down 0.5% This Week

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be bought for $0.0402 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $495,775.74 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet (CRYPTO:DPET) is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,707,688 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

