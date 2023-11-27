MYDA Advisors LLC Acquires 103,991 Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

MYDA Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) by 56.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 286,991 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,991 shares during the quarter. Golar LNG comprises about 1.7% of MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $5,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Golar LNG by 25,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,286 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Golar LNG by 1,152.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,292 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GLNG traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.59. 289,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,235. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 1.95. Golar LNG Limited has a twelve month low of $19.62 and a twelve month high of $25.81.

Golar LNG ( NASDAQ:GLNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $67.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Golar LNG Limited will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GLNG shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Golar LNG from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Golar LNG Limited designs, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It also engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels; operation of the transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management.

