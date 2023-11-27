MYDA Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 195,222 GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENK)

MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 195,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,000. MYDA Advisors LLC owned 0.62% of GEN Restaurant Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GENK. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GEN Restaurant Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $850,000. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new stake in GEN Restaurant Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,987,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in GEN Restaurant Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GEN Restaurant Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in GEN Restaurant Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $351,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner sold 4,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total transaction of $36,940.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 410,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,348,178.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,684 shares of company stock valued at $73,702.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GENK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on GEN Restaurant Group from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Benchmark cut their target price on GEN Restaurant Group from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

GEN Restaurant Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of GENK traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.23. 22,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,826. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.76. GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.44.

GEN Restaurant Group Profile

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, New York, and Texas. Its restaurants specialize in various flavored meats for Korean barbeque. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.

Featured Articles

