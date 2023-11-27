MYDA Advisors LLC Buys 304,000 Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

MYDA Advisors LLC grew its stake in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Free Report) by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 720,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304,000 shares during the quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.70% of RealReal worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in RealReal by 436.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 12,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10,189 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in RealReal during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in RealReal during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in RealReal during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in RealReal during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 49.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of REAL traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,720,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,472,632. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.01. The RealReal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $237.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.70.

RealReal ( NASDAQ:REAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $133.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.31 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The RealReal, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on REAL. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of RealReal from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of RealReal in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of RealReal from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of RealReal from $2.75 to $3.25 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of RealReal from $2.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.45.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

