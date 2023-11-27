MYDA Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI)

MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rigetti Computing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Rigetti Computing during the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. 30.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Richard Danis sold 37,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.08, for a total value of $40,786.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,098,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,344.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,259 shares of company stock valued at $63,280. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Rigetti Computing Trading Up 4.8 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of RGTI stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,388,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,895,855. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average is $1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $3.43.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RGTI shares. Benchmark cut their price objective on Rigetti Computing from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Rigetti Computing Profile

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. Its quantum computing as a Service platform can be integrated into any public, private, or hybrid cloud. The company offers product types of platform, research, and software tools, which are used in application areas of benchmarking, chemical simulation, education/entertainment, machine learning, and optimization.

