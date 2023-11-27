MYDA Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 100,000 Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS)

MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000. MYDA Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVS. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 140,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 58,952 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 36,002 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 12,203 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 962,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 61,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 429,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 68,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRVS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.48. The company had a trading volume of 143,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,731. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.08. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $4.19.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.

