MYDA Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 20,000 Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,750,000. Illumina makes up 1.1% of MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 125.7% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 158 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the second quarter worth about $37,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth about $38,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 460.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ILMN shares. HSBC dropped their price target on Illumina from $230.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Illumina from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Illumina from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.56.

Illumina Stock Down 2.6 %

ILMN stock traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $95.83. The company had a trading volume of 883,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $238.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.42. The company has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.54, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 25.20%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Illumina

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total transaction of $35,544.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Articles

