MYDA Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 240,000 Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED)

MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 240,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,126,000. Barnes & Noble Education comprises 3.0% of MYDA Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. MYDA Advisors LLC owned 0.46% of Barnes & Noble Education at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 489.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 15,304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 12,707 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BNED shares. StockNews.com raised Barnes & Noble Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Barnes & Noble Education Price Performance

BNED stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.26. The company had a trading volume of 27,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,563. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $66.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.07. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 47.02% and a negative net margin of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $264.16 million during the quarter.

About Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

