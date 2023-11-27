MYDA Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 64,000 UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 64,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UBS. Performa Ltd US LLC bought a new stake in UBS Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 839.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. 36.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UBS Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UBS traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.09. The company had a trading volume of 492,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,404,416. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $17.60 and a one year high of $26.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The bank reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.30). UBS Group had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 52.89%. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UBS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on UBS Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas raised UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.86.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

Further Reading

