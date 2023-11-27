MYDA Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

MYDA Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report) by 36.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSGE. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 21.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 17.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 4.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 58.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the period. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSGE shares. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Trading Down 0.8 %

MSGE stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.26. 44,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,196. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.03. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 12 month low of $27.55 and a 12 month high of $40.81.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $142.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.26 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Madison Square Garden Entertainment

In other news, major shareholder Entertainment Co. Sphere sold 8,221,188 shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $256,501,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 18.72% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

Featured Stories

