MYDA Advisors LLC Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

MYDA Advisors LLC lifted its position in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Laureate Education by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 93,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 32,769 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Laureate Education by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Laureate Education by 7,044.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,439,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,327 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Laureate Education by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 561,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,785,000 after acquiring an additional 115,813 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

Laureate Education Stock Down 0.5 %

LAUR stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.25. 86,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.20. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $14.81.

Laureate Education Cuts Dividend

Laureate Education ( NASDAQ:LAUR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $361.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.14 million. Laureate Education had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 11.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Alberta Lp Wengen sold 103,850 shares of Laureate Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total value of $1,389,513.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,751,734 shares in the company, valued at $277,658,200.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Laureate Education in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Laureate Education from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Laureate Education

Laureate Education Profile

(Free Report)

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.