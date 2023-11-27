MYDA Advisors LLC Has $2.78 Million Stock Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

MYDA Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 84.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,257 shares during the quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BYD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,030,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,039,000 after purchasing an additional 359,698 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,760,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,575,000 after acquiring an additional 198,916 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 63.4% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,629,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,515 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 45.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,382,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,715,000 after acquiring an additional 741,156 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,200,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,811,000 after acquiring an additional 10,796 shares during the period. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boyd Gaming Price Performance

BYD stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.86. The company had a trading volume of 104,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1 year low of $52.42 and a 1 year high of $73.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.44.

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 38.87% and a net margin of 18.89%. The company had revenue of $903.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.36 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BYD has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.82.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

