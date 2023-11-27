MYDA Advisors LLC Has $7.06 Million Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

MYDA Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 20.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Take-Two Interactive Software comprises 2.1% of MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $7,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,458,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,435,000 after purchasing an additional 118,028 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,311,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,771,000 after buying an additional 182,016 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,966,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,416,000 after buying an additional 929,148 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,016,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,988,000 after buying an additional 192,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,974,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,396,000 after buying an additional 896,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

TTWO traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $156.62. 224,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,597,060. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a PE ratio of -17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.68. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.21 and a 52 week high of $157.60.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($4.22). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 27.83% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TTWO shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.88.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

