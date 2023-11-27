MYDA Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

MYDA Advisors LLC grew its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 267.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,000 shares during the period. MGM Resorts International comprises about 1.6% of MYDA Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $5,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 15.1% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 1.3% during the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 17,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 2.0% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 12.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 33.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. HSBC started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.35.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

MGM traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $40.00. The company had a trading volume of 796,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,532,702. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.65. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.78. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $32.43 and a 52-week high of $51.35.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 18.04%. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

