MYDA Advisors LLC Invests $121,000 in Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG)

MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MKFG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Markforged by 334.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,236,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260,928 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Markforged by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 21,246,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681,498 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markforged during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,582,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Markforged by 370.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,238,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after buying an additional 2,550,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in Markforged by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 5,572,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,743,000 after buying an additional 2,239,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.93% of the company’s stock.

MKFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair lowered Markforged from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.70 price objective on shares of Markforged in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Markforged from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Shares of NYSE:MKFG traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.80. 100,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,965. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.17. Markforged Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $2.30.

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. It offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. The company serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

