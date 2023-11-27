MYDA Advisors LLC Invests $278,000 in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,423,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Digital Turbine by 28.1% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,408,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,494,000 after acquiring an additional 968,396 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,125,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 8.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,649,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $153,461,000 after purchasing an additional 843,856 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 579,654.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 707,301 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after purchasing an additional 707,179 shares during the period. 64.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on APPS. TheStreet lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.80.

Digital Turbine Price Performance

APPS stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $4.94. 276,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,999,493. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $19.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.44 per share, with a total value of $128,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 350,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,354.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Digital Turbine news, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.44 per share, with a total value of $128,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 350,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,354.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total transaction of $639,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,589,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,698,371.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.