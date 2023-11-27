MYDA Advisors LLC Makes New $165,000 Investment in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000. MYDA Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,867,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,773,000 after purchasing an additional 335,617 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,219,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,415,000 after buying an additional 46,351 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,905,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,290,000 after buying an additional 338,408 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,687,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after buying an additional 409,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,441,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after buying an additional 22,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.11. 154,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,643. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.07. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $4.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -2.41%.

ILPT is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and leasing high quality distribution and logistics properties. As of September 30, 2023, ILPT's portfolio consisted of 413 properties containing approximately 60.0 million rentable square feet located in 39 states. Approximately 77% of ILPT's annualized rental revenues as of September 30, 2023 are derived from investment grade tenants, tenants that are subsidiaries of investment grade rated entities or Hawaii land leases.

