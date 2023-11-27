MYDA Advisors LLC Takes $165,000 Position in Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT)

MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Hut 8 Mining by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,473,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,207 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,697,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Hut 8 Mining by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,900,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,273,000 after purchasing an additional 295,813 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hut 8 Mining by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,604,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 51,680 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Hut 8 Mining by 2,375.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,005,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 964,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on HUT. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $1.60 to $2.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

Hut 8 Mining Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HUT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.93. 5,237,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,520,271. Hut 8 Mining Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.02 and a 200 day moving average of $2.45.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. It provides computing power to the mining pools in exchange for digital assets. The company serve commercial customers across various industries, including financial, healthcare, government, and those in the growing digital asset, Blockchain, gaming, virtual effects, and Web 3.0 space.

