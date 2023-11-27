NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS) Shares Down 4.6%

NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report) traded down 4.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.26 and last traded at $2.26. 137,932 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 699,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on NaaS Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company.

NaaS Technology Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.14.

NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. NaaS Technology had a negative return on equity of 151.28% and a negative net margin of 329.71%. The business had revenue of $23.43 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of NaaS Technology

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAAS. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NaaS Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $672,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of NaaS Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $537,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of NaaS Technology by 4,856.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 29,965 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NaaS Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NaaS Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NaaS Technology Company Profile

NaaS Technology Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging services in China. The company offers online EV charging solutions, including mobility connectivity services through Kuaidian; SaaS products, such as traffic support and management, marketing, payment, chargers' management, order management, load management, and membership management.

Featured Articles

