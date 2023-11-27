Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Natural Alternatives International Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ NAII opened at $6.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.79. The company has a market capitalization of $37.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 0.63. Natural Alternatives International has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $10.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.89 million during the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 0.53%.

Institutional Trading of Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Natural Alternatives International by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 32.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Natural Alternatives International in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Natural Alternatives International in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Natural Alternatives International by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

