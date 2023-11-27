Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) EVP Nathan G. Brower Sells 3,999 Shares

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Free Report) EVP Nathan G. Brower sold 3,999 shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total transaction of $69,222.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,485.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Stock Performance

Shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.79. The company had a trading volume of 62,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,232. The company has a market cap of $339.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.07 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.12 and its 200-day moving average is $14.95. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $19.20.

Get Nature's Sunshine Products alerts:

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $111.20 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nature’s Sunshine Products

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NATR. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $590,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 31,148 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 560,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,429,000 after buying an additional 31,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $596,000. Institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NATR. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NATR

Nature’s Sunshine Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.