Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 2,095 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 1,777 shares.The stock last traded at $20.28 and had previously closed at $20.00.
The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $666.14 million, a PE ratio of -33.25 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.61.
Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Nayax had a negative return on equity of 19.84% and a negative net margin of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $60.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Nayax Ltd. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.
Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Meter Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.
