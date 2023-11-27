Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 2,095 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 1,777 shares.The stock last traded at $20.28 and had previously closed at $20.00.

Nayax Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $666.14 million, a PE ratio of -33.25 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.61.

Get Nayax alerts:

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Nayax had a negative return on equity of 19.84% and a negative net margin of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $60.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Nayax Ltd. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Nayax

About Nayax

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nayax by 873.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC lifted its stake in Nayax by 0.5% in the third quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 303,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Nayax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Nayax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nayax by 1,334.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Meter Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nayax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nayax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.