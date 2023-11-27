Neo Trading Down 3.4% Over Last Week (NEO)

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. Neo has a total market capitalization of $752.92 million and approximately $41.19 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neo coin can now be bought for approximately $10.67 or 0.00028843 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Neo has traded down 3.4% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Neo Coin Profile

Neo (CRYPTO:NEO) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official message board is medium.com/neo-smart-economy. The Reddit community for Neo is https://reddit.com/r/neo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neo’s official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neo’s official website is neo.org.

Buying and Selling Neo

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO (NEO) is a blockchain platform and cryptocurrency designed to build decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contracts. It was created by a team of developers led by Da Hongfei and Erik Zhang. NEO has its own token, GAS, used to pay for transaction fees and computational resources. NEO tokens can be used for payment, as a store of value, and can be traded on various exchanges.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

