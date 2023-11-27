Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc cut its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 33.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 516 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,174 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,905,317,000 after purchasing an additional 938,849 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,564,250 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,140,977,000 after buying an additional 92,075 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,195,490 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,595,196,000 after buying an additional 62,507 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Netflix by 305,647.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,681,409,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Netflix by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,431,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,035,234,000 after purchasing an additional 274,584 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,969 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.60, for a total transaction of $7,917,141.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.60, for a total transaction of $7,917,141.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total transaction of $221,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,346.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,563 shares of company stock worth $57,388,283. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $0.55 on Monday, hitting $480.11. The stock had a trading volume of 823,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,640,752. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $273.41 and a one year high of $485.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $210.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $408.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $414.64.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 9th. DZ Bank raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $441.20.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

