New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Sets New 52-Week High at $45.80

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.80 and last traded at $45.78, with a volume of 258612 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.46.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NYT. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of New York Times from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of New York Times from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of New York Times from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of New York Times from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New York Times has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.75.

New York Times Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.33 and its 200 day moving average is $40.89.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $598.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.49 million. New York Times had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. New York Times’s payout ratio is 37.93%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYT. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in New York Times during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in New York Times during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in New York Times during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in New York Times in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in New York Times in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

