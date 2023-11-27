News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Hits New 52-Week High at $22.36

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.36 and last traded at $22.36, with a volume of 1070221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.01.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of News in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.50 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of News from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of News from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.60 and a beta of 1.35.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. News had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. News’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in News by 0.9% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 169,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of News by 2.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of News by 66.9% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 95,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 38,085 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of News by 20.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 127,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 21,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of News by 35.9% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 72,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 19,046 shares in the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

