NFT 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $9.00 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. One NFT token can currently be purchased for $0.0183 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NFT has traded flat against the dollar. NFT has a total market capitalization of $674,884.38 and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00018503 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,448.23 or 1.00105057 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00011296 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000824 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00007750 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004003 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01830771 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

