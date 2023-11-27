Nia Impact Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Numerai GP LLC boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 9.4% during the second quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 68,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after buying an additional 5,878 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Etsy during the second quarter worth $847,000. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in Etsy by 946.9% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 54,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 49,013 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Etsy by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 144,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 180.2% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 11,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 7,362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,409,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,382,485. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.93. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.20 and a 52-week high of $149.91.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $636.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.75 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 71.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total value of $675,227.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at $950,434.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total transaction of $65,615.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,608.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total value of $675,227.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at $950,434.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,838 shares of company stock worth $3,594,191. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ETSY shares. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Etsy from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Etsy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Etsy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Etsy from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Etsy from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Etsy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.32.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

