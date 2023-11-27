Nia Impact Advisors LLC Has $2.24 Million Position in PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC trimmed its position in PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in PLDT were worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PLDT by 7.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 807,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,442,000 after acquiring an additional 54,583 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PLDT by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 628,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,327,000 after purchasing an additional 56,921 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in PLDT by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 222,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,614,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of PLDT by 15.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 212,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,464,000 after purchasing an additional 28,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PLDT by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 156,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Get PLDT alerts:

PLDT Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PLDT stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $23.18. 15,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.36. PLDT Inc. has a one year low of $19.02 and a one year high of $30.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded PLDT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

View Our Latest Report on PHI

PLDT Profile

(Free Report)

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. The company operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. It offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PLDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.