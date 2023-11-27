Nia Impact Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,248 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks comprises approximately 3.6% of Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $6,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 73,750.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,399,618 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,212,306,000 after acquiring an additional 20,371,995 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,455,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,827 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $751,276,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,380,002 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,119,116,000 after buying an additional 482,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,343,304 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $854,248,000 after buying an additional 715,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total transaction of $10,613,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at $41,797,458.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.58, for a total value of $479,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,769 shares in the company, valued at $15,756,937.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total transaction of $10,613,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,797,458.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,169 shares of company stock valued at $42,467,123. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded up $1.87 on Monday, hitting $267.95. 1,924,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,599,388. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.64. The company has a market cap of $84.48 billion, a PE ratio of 151.77, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.13. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $269.94.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PANW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $268.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.58.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

