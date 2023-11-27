Nia Impact Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. SolarEdge Technologies accounts for 1.4% of Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,243,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $519,190,000 after acquiring an additional 49,486 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,702,000 after buying an additional 30,149 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 935,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $251,619,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 34.0% during the second quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 809,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $217,799,000 after buying an additional 205,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 10.7% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 776,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $208,896,000 after buying an additional 75,384 shares during the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

SEDG stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,232,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,180. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.58. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.25 and a 52-week high of $345.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($1.26). The firm had revenue of $725.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.65 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $215.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $131.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.00.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

