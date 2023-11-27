Nia Impact Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC cut its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,863 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises approximately 4.5% of Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.09.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $0.65 on Monday, reaching $155.83. 1,970,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,453,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $142.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $156.13.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 88.06%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.