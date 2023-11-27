Nia Impact Advisors LLC Sells 765 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Xylem accounts for approximately 1.9% of Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $3,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XYL. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 64.7% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the first quarter worth $32,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Xylem by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Melius upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Xylem from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Oppenheimer raised Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $10,048,504.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,997,953.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of XYL stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $103.44. The company had a trading volume of 463,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.06. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.59 and a 52-week high of $118.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.76.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 54.10%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

