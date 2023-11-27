Nia Impact Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMRC. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ameresco by 1.5% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 56,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Ameresco by 2.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in Ameresco by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 10,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Ameresco by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AMRC traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.53. 168,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,695. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.40 and a 1-year high of $68.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $335.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.05 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company’s revenue was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.40 per share, for a total transaction of $336,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,379.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ameresco news, EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.40 per share, with a total value of $336,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,379.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total transaction of $87,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,603.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 70,000 shares of company stock worth $1,700,350 and have sold 13,507 shares worth $579,650. Insiders own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ameresco in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. William Blair downgraded shares of Ameresco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameresco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.85.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

